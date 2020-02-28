Four-year-old crash victim rescued by air ambulance gets to cut first turf for its new headquarters

A little four-year-old girl from Cranwell who was seriously injured in a car crash last year was today (Friday) invited to cut the turf on the site of a new, home for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance which had airlifted her to hospital.

Work has officially begun on a new, purpose-built home for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, just across the A15 from its ‘temporary’ home at RAF Waddington for the last 25 years.

Proud little Ella Burgess-Wood, 4, with mum Georgia Burgess-Wood and dad Kieran Simpson. EMN-200228-182036001

Chief Executive Officer Karen Jobling and Chief Pilot Llewis Ingamells were joined by former patient Ella Burgess-Wood and her family, as they all helped to put the first set of spades in the ground.

Four-year-old Ella was airlifted by the aircrew last September, after the car she was travelling in was involved in a collision with a lorry on the A17 near Cranwell while on the way home from her fourth birthday party at Crazee Bongo’s soft play.

At the turf cutting, Ella could not wait to muck in and help mark this huge milestone for the charity and got to clamber aboard one of the maighty earth movers.

Ella’s mum, Georgia Burgess-Wood, said at the event: “We are so thankful that Ella has been invited to today’s turf cutting. It’s really helped to turn a negative experience into a real positive for her. She loves to tell all her friends in pe-school how she went in the yellow helicopter.

Members of the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance team, Lindum construction and Ella Burgess-Wood with mum Georgia and dad Kieran. EMN-200228-182047001

“The new headquarters will be a great move for the charity, and we want to support them in any way we can. We are looking forward to doing some fundraising later on in the year.”

Ella had been travelling in the car with dad Kieran Simpson, his mum Sharon Simpson, who was driving, Godmother Laura Putt and Laura’s young niece, Kiana, eight, when they had to slow for traffic close to RAF Cranwell. Sadly a lorry following them collided with the VW Passatt, rendering Kieran unconscious.

Kieran said: “I didn’t come round until the paramedics were in the back of the car with me.” A passer-by from the RAF base stopped to help and removed Ella in her car seat from the wreckage and Laura was also able to get out but Kieran and his mum both had to be cut free by firefighters. Kieran had suffered bleeding within the pelvic area, cuts and bruises. Ella broke her left leg, suffered lascerations to her liver and fractured her eye socket. Sharon suffered muscle and ligament damage and bruising, while the others escaped with bruises.

Two air ambulances were called and took Ella and her dad to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

The air ambulance hovers overhead at the turf-cutting event. EMN-200228-182057001

Kieran said: “The air ambulance crew were amazing. They were really good with us and made us feel safe.”

Today, Ella said: “The air ambulance people were really nice. I liked it when they put me in the helicopter. They were talking to me while my eye was closed but it was just a bit sore.”

Mum Georgia was in Grantham with her mum when she heard about the crash and rushed to the scene. She remembers hurrying down the A17 through the standing traffic while heavily pregnant, when she arrived at the crash site she recalls: “I can only describe it as a horror movie. I couldn’t find Ella at first but found her grandmother and her niece. Then I saw a big group and found Ella in the middle.

“I was in a state but the helicopter crew were so reassuring.”

Ella Burgess-Wood gets to try a bulldozer for size with Lindum Board Director Edward Chambers and Captain Llewis Ingamells, Chief Pilot. EMN-200228-182108001

Fortunately among the medic crew was a trained paediatrician and they were at the hospital within 10 minutes.

The family were later invited back to the headquarters and got to sit in the helicopter as well as presenting a thankyou card and chocolates.

Ella initially had to use a frame to help her walk, but now she is fighting fit and full of beans.

Georgia said: “Emotionally Ella has been amazing and taken it all in her stride.”

Care assistant Kieran said: “The air ambulance has helped us when we were in need and we hope it will continue to help others and it is good that they can now fly 24 hours and day.”

With the helicopter currently operating from RAF Waddington and the charity HQ located at Bracebridge Heath in Lincoln, the move will see staff and crew come together under one roof, while being off the base will make it much easier to welcome former patients, schools, volunteers, donors and fundraisers to see the helicopter and how their support really makes a difference.

Karen Jobling, Chief Executive Officer at Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, said it has been two-and-a-half years of planning and preparation to find the suitable site and design the premises. To support the funding of their new home, the charity received a capital grant of £1.82million from the Department of Health and Social Care last year towards the overall build cost of up to £4million.

She said: “Being able to bring staff and crew together under one roof, and future proof the charity’s work, is something everyone is really looking forward to as we work on some major projects.”

Once complete, the HQ will have its own purpose-built hangar with space to house two helicopters and on-site engineering, along with room for the Ccarity’s Critical Care Car which can be used when the aircraft is grounded. There will also be an enhanced training facility for the crew.

Captain Llewis Ingamells, Chief Pilot, said: “Years of work have gone into this, from finding an operationally perfect piece of land through to the full design of a state-of-the-art day and night capable heliport, operations building, maintenance hangar and much needed new offices.

“It will be sad to leave RAF Waddington where the support we’ve had has been fundamental to the success of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance over the last 25 years, but with our efforts in trialling a move to 24/7 operations, our advancement in clinical care and equipment, a bespoke facility is fundamental in our success for a rapidly advancing operation.”

Construction of the new headquarters is being led by Lindum Group and is due for completion by the end of 2020 with staff and crew anticipating moving into the new HQ and airbase before Christmas.

Lindum Board Director Edward Chambers said: “Today’s turf-cutting was particularly special as we got to meet Ella who is living proof of the invaluable role the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance plays in local emergency care.

“The charity is an organisation which Lindum has supported in the past and most recently we staged a second- hand toy sale just before Christmas.”