Free blood pressure tests in Louth

Free blood pressure checks are being held in Louth on Friday (September 14) as part of September’s national ‘Heart Age’ campaign.

Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture’s nutritionist, Marko Humphrey, will be conducting the tests for all who come along.

The free session will take place on Friday between 9.30am and 12.30pm in the foyer of the Meridian Leisure Centre.

During the whole of the month, the Heart Age campaign – organised by Public Health England - wants to increase awareness of heart health, reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Heart disease is still the leading cause of death amongst men. This month alone, 7,400 people in the UK will die from heart disease or stroke.

As part of the campaign, Public Health England is urging adults to take three minutes out of their day to take the Heart Age Test.

The Test offers an online assessment for anyone over 30, which allows a person to input basic physical and lifestyle-related information, and provides an immediate estimation of their heart age.

To access the test, visit: www.nhs.uk/conditions/nhs-health-check/check-your-heart-age-tool