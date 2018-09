As part of the Heritage Open Days scheme in September, Louth Town Council will open its doors to the general public who will have the opportunity for a free talk on the unique Louth Panorama.

The famous panorama was painted by William Brown in the 1840s.

Visit the Sessions House in Eastgate from 10am to 1pm on September 6, 7, 13, 14, 15, 16 to take part.