Free mobile breast screenings still available in Louth

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust’s (ULHT) countywide Breast Screening Service is reminding women the free mobile screen unit is still available to visit this month.

The screening service unit has been running from Louth County’s Hospital car park since November last year and will remain at Louth County Hospital until the end of June.

Screening Office Manager, Alysa Page, from ULHT said: “Early detection of breast cancer is crucial in improving a woman’s prognosis and so we strongly encourage women to attend a breast screening session.

“Little is known about how to prevent breast cancer, but the earlier it is found the better the chance for successful treatment.”

Ms Page added that about one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime and there’s a good chance of recovery if it’s detected in its early stages.

Providing a screening service is part of the work being done to reduce this life threatening disease.

The service is automatically inviting women aged between 50 and 70, registered at the five GP practices in and surrounding the Louth area.

Women aged 71 years and over can also be screened.

Call the administration office on 01522 573999.