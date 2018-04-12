Free ‘virtual’ cycling sessions in Louth this weekend

Residents are being invited to go along and experience a new virtual cycling world at Louth’s Meridian Leisure Centre this Saturday (April 14).

A day of special free taster sessions are being planned for all abilities to try out the very latest in high-tech equipment.

From 8am until 3.30pm, a whole host of programmes can be enjoyed - from base training to mixed interval sessions.

All sessions will be held in the newly-designed virtual cycle studio, where the centre is running ‘Sufferfest’ on its super-sized virtual screen.

Sufferfest is one of the world’s leading indoor training programmes, and pitches users against some of the best international cyclists on some of the best circuits there are.

Magna Vitae’s Sales and Retention Manager, Chris Coveley – an experienced cyclist himself – will lead the sessions, and will be on hand to answer questions on Meridian’s new virtual Sufferfest world.

The free sessions are as follows, and there is no need to book, just turn up and enjoy!

• 8am until 9.30am: 90-minute base training session;

• 11.30am: 50-minute hill session;

• 12.30pm: 30-minute interval session;

• 1.15pm: 23-minute taster session based on British cycling warm-up;

• 2pm: 50-minute mixed interval session;

• 3pm: 23-minute taster session;

• 3.30pm: 47-minute interval session.

Meanwhile, there will also be a paid-for 10am instructor-led 60-minute cycle class.

For more information, visit www.magnavitae.org