Full house at Smiths in Louth after first successful Pie Society event

Smiths Pie Eatery in Louth recently held its first Pie Society event which was a successful, sell-out evening.

Owner of the business, Ian Smith, opened the restaurant in New Street in March.

Mr Smith said he decided to trial a Pie Society evening as he wanted to hold an event that was like the old fashioned pudding clubs that people used to host.

He added: People on the night got to try three different pies with all the trimmings and voted for their favourite.

“They also all sit on one table, so it’s a great way to meet new people and talk about pies.”

The top voted pie on the night was the lamb, mint and rosemary pie. Mr Smith is now looking to hold another event this month.