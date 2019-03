A table top sale and coffee morning will be held in Fulstow at the weekend, in aid of Lincolnshire Wolds Riding for the Disabled Association.

The event takes place at Fulstow Village Hall on Saturday (March 30), 10am to 12 noon.

To book a table for just £5, call 01507 363720.

Visit www lincolnshirewoldsrda.co.uk for more information about the charity.