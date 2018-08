Step back in time at the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway 1940s Weekend and get on your feet to dance at Fulstow Village Hall on Saturday, September 1 from 7-10.30pm.

There will be a bar Bar and etertainment from singers Pete Wayre and Luna Nightingale.

Advance tickets are only £5, (£7 on the night).

Order online at: www.lincolnshirewoldsrailway.co.uk, or get them from Ludborough station shop or the Cross Keys Pub in Fulstow.