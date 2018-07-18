Fun day success at Sutton Lodge Residential Home

Sutton Lodge Residential Care Home in Sutton on Sea hosted a fun-filled sports day community event recently, which was a big success.

The whole community got involved, and £242 was raised for the Residents Comfort Fund.

On the day there were races for children, residents and adults, which included the egg and spoon race, wheelbarrow race, tug-of-war, and wheelchair races.

Activities included a BBQ, a bouncy castle and raffle with donations kindly given by local business and other community members based in Sutton on Sea, Mablethorpe and Trusthorpe. Peppa Pig also showed up for the event.

Sutton Lodge Residential Care Home would like to give a big thank you to everyone for participating on the day and for those that supported the event by donating their services during the event, and donating raffle prizes.