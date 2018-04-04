Fund raising event in Mablethorpe to help Lincolnshire firefighter

A fund raising event that is being held to help a Lincolnshire firefighter will take place at the Dunes Family Club in Mablethorpe tonight, (Wednesday, April 4), from 7.30pm.

Max Billingham and his fiancée Kim are organising the event to raise money for firefighter Stefan Hawcroft, Max’s cousin, who is currently battling with a brain tumour.

Money raised on the night will help towards getting the specialist treatment that Stefan desperately needs.

On the night, there will be a raffle and auction as well as a number of musical performances on stage.

*If you are unable to attend the event, but would like to make a donation towards Stefan’s cause, please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/stefan-hawcroft-the-bravest-man.