Fundraiser Mary from Louth takes steps for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance

An 80-year-old Louth woman recently walked 26-miles from the town to Skegness Clock Tower to raise funds for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Mary Clover raised an amazing £2,346.40 - which was an increase on the amount she raised last year.

Mrs Clover said: “I had a nice early start of 5am to beat some of the traffic and had friends Mark and Alice walk the route with me.

“It was lovely to have some company this time around. It was a a brilliant day and we reached the clock tower by 2.30pm.”

Mrs Clover would like to say a big thank you to everyone who supported her on the day and made donations.