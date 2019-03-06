GALLERY: A ‘flipping’ fantastic day in North Somercotes

Over 250 children and adults celebrated Shrove Tuesday in North Somercotes this week, taking part in the village’s traditional pancake race.

Youngsters from North Somercotes CE Primary School, Somercotes Academy, Somercotes Stars Pre-School and Treasure Chest Day Nursery all joined in with the annual event, which has taken place in the village for over half a century.

Teachers, teenagers and other adults also joined in the fun on Tuesday (March 5).

The primary school’s head teacher, Paul Floyd, said: “It was a wonderful afternoon.

“The children participated so enthusiastically, really cheering each other on.

“The Pancake races are a great tradition of our village and it is an honour for our school to host, as we have done for the last four years.

“It was a pleasure having the children of Somercotes Stars Pre-School, Treasure Chest Day Nursery and Somercotes Academy join us, as well as many other members of our church school family.

“This is a real family event that brings our whole community together.”