GALLERY: Dukes de Luda draw in sell-out crowd for album launch

Thriving local rock band Dukes de Luda wowed a sell-out crowd in Louth on Saturday evening (February 3) as they launched their debut album.

The band - consisting of Dan Cobley (vocals/acoustic guitar), Dave Simpson (lead guitar), Martin Johnson (bass) and Totty Simpson

Dukes de Luda performed at Louth Later VII last night (Saturday). Photo: Chris Smith.

(cajón) - has gathered a large following since their formation more than two years ago, thanks to their original sound, varied musical styles and captivating live performances.

Now, following months of hard work, they have released their debut album ‘Midnight at the Lodestone’, recorded at the Pump House Studio in Louth and released through Old Tin Box Recordings, a record label set up by Mark Merrifield (Off The Beaten Tracks) and Nick O’Farrell (Alford Acoustic).

The band performed the new album in its entirety at Louth Later VII - organised by Mr Merrifield - at the British Legion Hall on Saturday evening, following support from local five-piece rock band Retrograde, young singer-songwriter Jaz Beeson, Anglo-Americana band The Wounded Healers, and folk blues master, Dick Appleton.

Dukes de Luda’s new album is now on general sale at Off The Beaten Tracks, in Aswell Street, Louth, available for just £6.99.

The band is also intending to start selling the album through digital platforms, including iTunes, in the ‘very near future’.

For those who were not able to get their hands on tickets for Louth Later VII - which experienced the quickest ticket sell-out so far - Dukes de Luda will be performing tracks from their new album at Off The Beaten Tracks at 4pm this Saturday (February 10).

The band will also be performing at the Golden Fleece from 9.30pm on Friday February 23.

They will be sharing their live music further afield in the months ahead, with a performance lined up for the Foxton Locks festival in Leicestershire (June 17-18), and a couple of gigs in Newark.

Dukes de Luda will be posting a list of their upcoming gig dates on their social media channels soon.

Find out more at https://www.facebook.com/pg/DukesdeLuda, listen to some of the band’s other material at https://dukesdeluda.bandcamp.com, or search for ‘Dukes de Luda’ on YouTube.

• Our thanks to Chris Smith for providing the photographs.