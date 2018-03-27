GALLERY: Kidgate pupils celebrate Sport Relief 2018

Kidgate Primary Academy marked Sport Relief 2018 in style on Friday (March 23), with all pupils spending a whole day away from the classroom to take part in dozens of fun, healthy and exciting sports instead.

The event was organised by Miss Giles (Sports Co-ordinator), and featured sports such as football, tennis, basketball, new age kurling, dancing, running, and ultimate frisbee - to name a few!

The day raised a fantastic £370.89 thanks to donations from pupils and their families.

Head teacher, Paul Lidbury, thanked Miss Giles and staff members who helped make the day a huge success - alongside the school councillors who manned the collection buckets at the school gates on Friday morning.

Special thanks also go to those who came into the school to work with the pupils, including Anna-Maria Broskov Larsen and Morgan Vickers from the Louth Tennis and Sports Centre, and Jack Foxon, Lesley Ward, Sarah Hallgarth, Lewis Blakey, Michelle Cooper and Dean Wright.