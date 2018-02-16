GALLERY: Louth’s elite dancers wow the crowds

Dozens of dancing stars have taken to the stage at the Riverhead Theatre in Louth for ‘Evolution’, the latest show from Lisa Meanwell’s Elite Academy of Dance.

The show, which ran for three nights last week, was a big success - with Lisa Meanwell praising all of her ‘fantastic’ dancers at this year’s show.

Lisa added: “I’m very proud of everyone. It was another great success and we’ve had so many lovely comments about our dancers, so well done and keep it up.

• Visit www.elite-academy.co.uk for more information.