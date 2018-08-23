GCSE Results: Celebrating success at John Spendluffe in Alford

John Spendluffe Technology College students in Alford continue to achieve well in their GCSE results with another successful year after the latest set of pupils received their results today, (Thursday).

The newly remodelled GCSE examinations have brought increased rigour and challenge for students, requiring dedication and application to study over the KS4 courses.

Students rose to that challenge with over 60 per cent of students gaining a standard pass in both English and Mathematics as well as many successes in other subjects.

The last academic year saw an Ofsted inspection in June with the school retaining the outcome of ‘Good’– demonstrating yet again the quality of education that JSTC delivers.

A spokesman for JSTC said they are proud of the achievements of all of their students.

However, a special mention must go to: Emma Chapman, who received 11 GCSEs, including grade 7s in English Literature and Chemistry; Ashton Charles gained 11 GCSEs, including grade 8 in English Language and Distinction* in Business Studies.

Victoria Giddens got 11 GCSEs, including grade 7 in English Language and Distinction in Business Studies; Ethan Long also picked up 11 GCSEs, including grade 8 in English Literature.

Plus Jake Thompson received 11 GCSEs today, including grade 8s in English Language and Literature and Distinction in Music and Joseph Woznica gained 11 GCSEs, including grade 7 in English Language and Distinction in Music.

All of the staff at JSTC wish the outgoing Year 11 all of the best for their future studies and careers and look forward to working with our new cohort of Year 11’s in September, so they can achieve and exceed their goals and fulfil their aspirations.