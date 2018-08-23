GCSE Results: Cordeaux Academy in Louth celebrate improved results

Students at Cordeaux Academy in Louth were eager to burst through the doors at 9am this morning, (Thursday), to pick up their long-awaited GCSE results.

The academty saw an improvement in their results this year with a rise in both English and Maths outcomes at the standard and strong pass grades.

GCSE Results Day - Cordeaux Academy. Students Ollie Hardesty and Lewis Garrett were both happy with their results. Photo: Chloe West.

Under the new grading system, subjects have been marked from Grades 1-9, with a standard pass being a Grade 4 and a strong pass being a Grade 5.

58 per cent of students achieved a standard pass in English (up 6 per cent on last year), with 39 per cent achieving a strong pass (up 3 per cent), and 49 per cent of students have achieved a standard pass in Maths, (up 4 per cent) and 31 per cent achieving a strong pass, (an increase of 10 per cent.

Martin Brown, Executive Principal, said: “We are really pleased with these results as they are better than we were expecting based on prior attainment data and the information we had about the students’ ability and progress when we first took over the school.

“I would like to thank staff who have worked tirelessly, often in difficult circumstances, to ensure an improvement in results for the students at this early stage in the academy’s transformation.”

GCSE Results Day - Cordeaux Academy. Photo: Chloe West.

David Hampson OBE, Chief Executive of Tollbar Multi Academy Trust, said: “I am really pleased to see an improvement in results at Cordeaux Academy, particularly in the core subjects of English and Maths.

“Based on the information we received when we took over the school, we were expecting a dip in results, so to see an improvement in such a short space of time is a real achievement.”

Mr Hampson added that the Trust is investing heavily in both sites within the town in order to fulfil our vision of creating an outstanding non-selective establishment for the young people of Louth.