GCSE Results: Excellent results at QEGS Alford

Students at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar, Alford, once again gained excellent GCSE results today (Thursday) with 100% gaining five or more passes, including English and Maths.

Nearly half of all grades were the very top grades 9-7 (A*/A), and 93% of students gained eight or more good passes (9-5/A*-C).

QEGS Alford: Alfie Muggeson, Charliz�-Li Clark and Alfie Hobbins.

Headteacher, Angie Francis, said: “This has been a challenging year for staff and students with so many new specifications and the changes in the grading system.

“I am really pleased for them that their hard work and determination have been rewarded. We look forward to these students joining our very successful sixth form and welcoming students from other schools too.

“Last week’s A Level results (74% A*-B), which placed us top in the county, together with this week’s very pleasing GCSEs, sustain our tradition of excellence within a very supportive climate.”

Some of the students whose results particularly stand out, with 10 or more 9-7 (A*-A) grades, are:

QEGS Alford: Oliver Goolden and Scarlett Rudd.

• Imogen Reeves: Seven grade 9s, one A* and 4 8s

• Harry Chambers: Six grade 9s, one A*, four 8s and two 7s

• Archie Rainbow: Four grade 9s, one A*, five 8s and two 7s

• Sam Angus: Four grade 9s, one 8 and six 7s

• Owen Brabbs: Four grade 9s, three 8s and three 7s

• Charlotte Evans: Three grade 9s, one A*, five 8s and 3 7s

• Oliver Goolden: Three grade 9s, five 8s and two 7s

• Max Kurczewski: Two grade 9s, eight 8s and three 7s with an A in Polish AS

• Eleanor Gower: Two grade 9s, three 8s and seven 7s

• Oak Scotney-Spencer: Two grade 9s, two 8s and eight 7s

• Anja Gut: One grade 9, three 8s and eight 7s

• Charli Clark: One grade 9, five 8s and four 7s

• Keira Mager: One grade 9, four 8s and five 7s.

• Tarik Mallick: One grade 9, one A*, five 8s and three 7s

• Isabel Carr: Six grade 8s and five 7s.

• Kitty Dewick-Eisele: Seven grade 8s and four 7s.