GCSE Results: King Edward VI Grammar School pupils in Louth come out on top

Pupils were all smiles this morning, (Thursday), as Year 11 students at King Edward VI Grammar School in Louth celebrated there GCSE results.

The students, alongside staff and parents had all been worried about the impact og the harder GCSE courses and the possibility of a collapse in grades across the country.

GCSE Results - King Edward VI Grammar School in Louth. Students: Yasmin England, Charlotte Drew and Poppy Farrow. Photo: Chloe West.

But instead King Edward’s students actually saw their results take a rise.

Many students today were genuinely shocked by their grades for positive reasons after achieving grades 8 or 9, (the equivalent of the old A*), when they had thought they might be getting a 5 or a 6 ,(the equivalent of a B grade).

James Lascelles, Headmaster of King Edwards was delighted with today’s results by the students.

He said: “It has been a real thrill this morning talking to our students, their parents and our staff.

GCSE Results - King Edward VI Grammar School in Louth. Students: Kiera Sharp, Hennessy Rudkin and Harle Knights. Photo: Chloe West.

“Everyone was worried this year, but it is a massive relief, and a welcome surprise to hear so many brilliant success stories.”

Commenting on the school’s overall performance, Mr Lascelles added: “For me it has also been a stressful summer worrying about what would happen, and instead we have seen our excellent figures from last year’s rise by 10 per cent this year: something we hadn’t really anticipated.”

This summer 90 per cent of KEVIGS grades were a 6 or B grade and nearly half of all grades were at the equivalent of the old A*/A, (new 7-9 grades).

With these grades lots of students are staying to attend the sixth form.

GCSE Results - King Edward VI Grammar School in Louth. Students: Isobel Tighe and Phoebe Mumby. Photo: Chloe West.

Nick Robertson, Deputy Head and Director of Sixth Form said: “We have really learnt from our experiences working with the other secondary schools three years ago and have broadened our range of subjects on offer at A-Level and also dropped our entry criteria to replicate that of comprehensives like De Aston and William Farr.”

The school has also introduced new subjects at A-Level, which now includes: Business Studies, Media Studies, Photography, Sociology and Theatre Studies, and there are still some places available for any Year 11 students wanting to start this September.