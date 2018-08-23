GCSE Results: Louth Academy celebrates ‘marked improvement’

Louth Academy students are celebrating today (Thursday) as 52% have achieved a standard pass or above (Grades 9-4) in their English and Maths GCSEs.

Under the new system, subjects have been marked from Grades 1-9, with a standard pass being a Grade 4 and a strong pass being a Grade 5.

Ethan Robinson (left) and Kyle Hallgarth (right) collected their GCSE results this morning, supported by Ethan's brother Ashley Robinson and Kyle's cousin Daniel Coddington.

This year, in Art and Design, 100% of students achieved Grades 9-4, and 68% of students have achieved the same standard in RE.

In the sciences, 73% achieved a standard pass or above in Biology and 63% in Chemistry, with 58% achieving a standard pass or above in Physics.

Other successes include 78% of students achieving a standard pass or above in Food Technology, and 70% achieving a C grade or above in Business Studies.

These results have contributed to a significant rise in the average point score for each student in their best eight GCSE subjects. This provides a clear indicator for the improvement in their overall academic performance.

Martin Brown, Executive Principal of Louth Academy, said: “I am very proud of the staff and students who have achieved these good results. These outcomes reflect the positive attitude and hard work of the students and the dedication and commitment of the staff who have put in so many extra hours to support the students.

“Creating Louth Academy has been a major challenge, and I am delighted that we have made such a positive start to improving outcomes for the young people of Louth.”

David Hampson OBE, Chief Executive of Tollbar Multi Academy Trust, said: “When the Trust took over the predecessor school to create Louth Academy I knew that the task of turning round the school would be difficult. These results are better than we expected, based on the information we had on the students’ prior attainment and their expected rates of progress. Both students and staff can be proud of these outcomes, especially at such an early stage in the Academy’s development.”