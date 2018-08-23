GCSE Results: Success for students at Somercotes Academy

Somercotes Academy students are today, (Thursday), celebrating their GCSE results with 74 per cent achieving Grades 9-4 in English, (a standard pass), and 59 per cent achieving Grades 9-4 in Maths.

Under the new system, subjects have been marked from Grades 1-9, with a standard pass being a Grade 4 and a strong pass being a Grade 5.

Somercotes Academy GCSE Results Day.'(l-r) Georgia Beevers, Lily Neve, Jess Bishop and Jasmin Barker.

At Somercotes Academy, 52 per cent of English students and 28 per cent of Maths students achieved Grades 9-5, (a strong pass).

Individual subjects were also notable for their achievements including: Chemistry, (100 per cent of students achieved a standard pass rate and 68 per cent a strong pass); Physics, (92 per cent achieved a standard pass and 50 per cent a strong pass); and Biology, (86 per cent achieved a standard pass and 55 per cent a strong pass).

In Science, 82 per cent of students achieved at least a standard pass, (Grades 9-4); in History 65 per cent achieved a standard pass; and in Geography 64 per cent achieved a standard pass.

One hundred per cent of students entered for the Physical Education BTEC Level 2 qualification also passed.

Somercotes Academy GCSE Results Day. 'Ben Harris.

Caroline Yates, Somercotes Academy Principal, said: “All students and staff have handled the pressure of the new GCSEs very well and I am pleased that their hard work has been reflected in their fantastic achievements today.

“The continued support from Tollbar Multi Academy Trust has been vital to the success that has been achieved here at Somercotes Academy.

“I wish all students the very best in their future endeavours.”

David Hampson OBE, Chief Executive of Tollbar Multi Academy Trust said: “Somercotes Academy students have performed very well and I am proud of them all.

Somercotes Academy GCSE Results Day.'Josh Sidaway (9 GCSE's) including a 9 in Physics and an 8 in Chemistry. Pictured with his mum.

“My thanks go to the staff for their determination to ensure that these students, who are a mixed ability cohort with the added pressure of this year’s GCSE grade changes, achieved the grades they need for future success.”