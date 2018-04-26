Get a free taste of Meridian Leisure Centre’s new virtual world this weekend

Virtual fitness classes have landed at Louth’s Meridian Leisure Centre and there is a chance to try them out with free taster sessions this weekend (Saturday and Sunday, April 28 and 29).

With the largest virtual gym screen in the region, the studio sees some of the best trainers in the world beamed into the centre – taking classes by the famous Les Mills’ fitness brand.

The taster sessions are:

• Saturday: 8am (Body Combat), 12.30pm (CXWorx), 1.30pm (Body Balance), 3pm (Body Pump).

• Sunday: 8am (CXWorx), 11.30am (Body Pump), 1.30pm (Sh’Bam).

Booking is advised, as spaces are expected to run out fast. Call 01507 607650 to make a booking.