Get a taste of learning from layers of history

Over the past two years, Layers of History volunteers have been attending workshops and training days on subjects such as medieval settlements, the geology of Lincolnshire, palaeography, illuminated manuscripts, Lincolnshire’s place names, historic cookery and archival research.

They’ve also been undertaking research in Revesby, Freiston Shore, Hackthorn and South Ormsby, to name a few, and have even been involved in an important geophysical survey of Revesby Abbey.

Now Heritage Lincolnshire is ready to turn its attention to the next study site, Southrey Woods.

An open invitation is being made to anyone who would like to get involved to book a place on the volunteer taster day, which will take place on Tuesday, June 25, from 10am to 4pm, at Bardney Village Hall

The area includes an important survivor of the ancient Lincolnshire Limewoods and offers the opportunity to study the relationship between the woodlands and medieval settlement and industry.

On the day, participants will find out all about volunteering on the Layers of History project and will be able to take part in some indoor ‘taster’ activities and a professionally tutored landscape photography course.

Once fully signed-up, Layers of History volunteers have the first refusal of places on Heritage Lincolnshire courses, workshops and activity days.

Anyone who can’t make it to this induction day but would still like to volunteer, can email layers@heritage lincolnshire.org to receive more information.

To book a place on the taster day, email as above or call 01529 461499