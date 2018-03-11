Get active for Sports Relief and win a prize

Staff at the leisure centres in Louth and Mablethorpe are getting involved in Sports Relief 2018 – and they want you to join them and have the chance of winning a great prize.

‘Whatever Moves You’ is the challenge set by Sports Relief nationally, between Saturday, March 17 and Friday, March 23.

At Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth and Mablethorpe’s Station Sports Centre, they want you to complete 70,000 steps during the seven days – hitting a daily target of 10,000.

Special cards are available to buy for £1 at the leisure centre receptions, with all the money going to Sports Relief.

Those who complete the cards can return them to the centres, where the successful 70,000-steppers will be put into a hat. One pulled out from each venue will win a £100 voucher for Louth Cycle Centre.

Magna Vitae Trust runs the leisure centres taking part, and Fitness and Retention Manager Chris Coveley is urging everyone to get up on their feet.

He said: “We will be having fun, raising money and – just as importantly – highlighting what everyone can do to keep themselves fit and healthy.

“We have so many valuable customers at our centres, who enjoy a whole range of exercise – from a leisurely swim to taking part in the most vigorous Zumba class or weight training.

“We want to see as many as possible taking part in our 70,000-step challenge – as well as encouraging others to come in and give it a try.

“Come in and see us. We have great facilities with well trained and friendly staff who are there to help you take your first steps – well, your first 70,000 steps.”

He added: “Many people don’t know there are health walks from Meridian and Mablethorpe’s Station Sports Centre for those who want to get out and about - visit www.lincolnshire.coop/community/health-walks for details.”

Meridian Leisure Centre also has an hour’s ‘Pound Fit and Get FUNKed’ class on Friday, March 23, from 7.15pm.

The £2 charge for this will go to Sports Relief.

• For more details on Magna Vitae’s 70,000 step challenge, pop in to one of the centres or visit www.magnavitae.org

• For more on the health walks go to www.lincolnshire.coop/community/health-walks