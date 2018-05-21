Get involved with ‘Dementia Action Week’ in Louth

This year, Dementia Awareness Week will be renamed ‘Dementia Action Week’ and will run from today (May 21) until May 27.

In the UK one person develops dementia every three minutes, yet too many people feel excluded and face the disease alone.

Locally, the Dementia Action Alliance and Lincolnshire East CCG is asking people to unite and take actions big and small to make a difference in the lives of people with dementia.

Dr Stephen Baird, Chair of NHS Lincolnshire East CCG, said: “Raising awareness of dementia and offering support will always be important, but it’s time we all act to make change happen for people affected by dementia.

“People with dementia need help and they need support. Lots of us are aware of dementia, but what we need now is action and that’s really the point of this year’s Dementia Action Week.”

During Dementia Action Week, there will be plenty of ways people can get involved in their local community.

At Louth’s Meridian Leisure Centre, events include a Dementia-friendly swim session today (Monday) from 12-1pm, and a Dementia-friendly sports day on Wednesday (May 23) from 2-4pm.

Meanwhile, the Louth Dementia Action Alliance has placed thought-provoking posters in 20 locations around the town.

Take a ‘selfie’ with one of these posters, or with the forget-me-not tower in the Market Place, and post it to Louth Dementia Action Alliance’s Facebook page before next Monday (May 28).

Five lucky winners will be randomly drawn for the prizes kindly donated by Magna Vitae (10 swim passes), Green Cottage Tea Room (afternoon tea for two), Tina’s Café (breakfast for two), Larders Café (regular drink and cake for one), and Beaumont’s Deli (bottle of wine).

Members of the public can have up to twenty entries, as long as each selfie is from a different location.

Search for ‘Louth Dementia Action Alliance’ on Facebook for further details about the competition.

• For more information on Dementia Action Week visit: www.alzheimers.org.uk/DementiaActionWeek