Louth’s first ever ‘Pie Day’ will take place on Wednesday April 3 - and members of the public are invited to take advantage of a fantastic offer which will see them receive five pieces of pie for just £5, while supporting local businesses.

Advance tickets can be bought from any of the participating shops, including Pocklingtons Bakery, Lakings of Louth, The Green Cottage, Meridian Meats, Smiths, Tertulia, The Toadstool Cafe, and Woollis & Son. Tickets bought on the day will cost £6.

Get involved with Louth Pie Day

Each ticket will buy five tasty slices of pie from any of the participating shops on the day, between 10am and 4pm.

There will be a ‘people’s choice’ vote, and town councillor Margaret Ottaway will act as a host on the day.

The idea of Louth Pie Day was spearheaded by Kiat Huang, and is supported by Louth Town Council, ELDC, Louth Independent Traders, and many of Louth’s local businesses.

Visit bit.ly/LouthPieDay2019 for details.