Get involved with ‘walking football’ team in Sutton on Sea

The ‘Sutton Sharks’ are a walking football club started by the current Mayor of Mablethorpe and Sutton, Councillor Carl Tebbutt.

Sessions are held at Sutton Playing Fields each Tuesday at 6.30pm, and new players of all abilities are welcome to go along and give this fast-growing senior sport a try.

Sutton Sharks played their first match against Spilsby Strollers two weeks ago, and sadly lost.

However, Coun Tebbutt said that it had been a great evening and he is keen to fix up some more games soon.

For further information, call Carl on 07918 683770.