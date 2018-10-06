Get involved with Zero Degrees Festival 2019

The Zero Degrees Festival committee will hold an open meeting upstairs at the King’s Head on October 24 at 7.30pm, with an open invitation to anyone who would like to get involved in next year’s festival.

Festival Chairman Keith Angel, said: ‘The idea behind the meeting is to attract people who have something to offer to the festival. That might mean an idea for an exciting new event, or simply to offer us a few hours as a volunteer during the festival itself. Any contribution is appreciated.

“We all get a buzz from being involved - it can be hard work, but it’s fun!’

The festival, run by volunteers, depends entirely on donations from local businesses and bucket collections at free events, and the committee is keen to strengthen and expand its links with the local business community.

Festival Vice Chairman Richard Varrall added: “As a local businessman, I think the festival is a great thing for the town.

“We already have several local businesses on board, but we’d like to attract even more, and the meeting on the 24th will be a great opportunity for business people to find out more about the festival and the plans we have for it as we move forward.’

The meeting will be preceded by the AGM at 7.15pm.

Visit www.zerodegreeslouth.org.uk or www.facebook.com/ZeroDegreesLouth for further information.