Get ready for annual Poppies on the Prom in Mablethorpe

The annual Poppies on the Prom event is back in Mablethorpe on Sunday, August 12 - and you’re all invited to go along.

Hosted by the Flanders Friends fundraising group, supported by The Dunes Complex - the fun all gets underway from 11am onwards on Mablethorpe’s Central Promenade.

The event is a free fun day for all with something for everyone.

1940s themed fancy dress is encouraged, and there will be live entertainment throughout the day with 1940s style singers, artisan market, RAF working dogs, military vehicles, bake off competition, games on thebeach and much more.

There will also be a Battle of Britian Flypast.

All funds raised from the event is in aid of the Mablethorpe and District Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

Don’t miss out on the fun.