Get ready for Boxing Day races at Market Rasen

Want a family day out of the house on Boxing Day, then why not head over to Market Rasen Racecourse for their special annual event?

The Boxing Day races event, (December 26) is one of their most popular racing occasions of the year.

Race day is always a great chance for families and friends to continue the festive feeling, with many people in Lincolnshire enjoying a once-a-year chance to go to the races.

There will also be real reindeers on the course, along with a sleigh.

Nadia Powell, General Manager, Market Rasen Racecourse, said: “Boxing Day horse racing at Market Rasen Racecourse is as much a part of Christmas as turkey, mulled wine and crackers.

“December 26 is always a very affordable festive day out for families over Christmas.

Gates open fro 10.05am. To get tickets for the Boxing Day races, please visit: http://marketrasen.thejockeyclub.co.uk.