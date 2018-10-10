Get your ‘Little Bits of Louth’ in new shop

A new shop which has opened its doors in New Street is aiming to provide customers with their own ‘Little Bits of Louth’.

Owner of the business, Naomi Tebbs, (45), from Louth, said she has been taking photographs since she was a kid and has been taking pictures, depicting the town for the last five years and jumped at the opportunity of finally opening up a shop of her own in New Street.

She told the Leader: “I love Louth and New Street, and have been selling items online and on the market for a while now, and when a shop came up, well I jumped at it.”

Ms Tebbs believes that New Street is becoming very cosmopolitan and fe having a shop down there was the right fit.

The business sells Louth themed pictures, as well as handmade gifts and jewellery.

Ms Tebbs admits that nothing makes her happier than when she is creating something.

She added: “I really enjoy being crafty and creative, and love making all sorts of quirky bits.

“You can buy prints from any shop, but I wanted to take pictures of something people can relate to. This way, it helps to promote the town as well.

“My prints can also be transferred onto wood, and I can also personalise a lot of the gifts.”

The shop is open 9.30am-4.30pm, Monday-Saturday. For more information you can search for the shop on Facebook.