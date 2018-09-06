‘Gig in the Garden’ battled on - despite the weather!

The blitz spirt was in force last Sunday (August 26), with those who had braved the elements to attend The Priory Hotel’s third annual Gig in the Garden determined to enjoy themselves - despite pouring rain and strong winds.

Well-known local musician Robert Wyatt made an opening speech with some information on the history of the hotel and how chef patrol Paul Hugill gives training and work opportunities to those with learning difficulties.

The Steve Everett band had an unscheduled break when the power was lost due to the rain, but the support team worked hard to get it back and the band returned to the stage and continued their set.

The Barbs played in the coldest part of the day – bassist Holly said she could hardly feel her fingers.

Klout were the last band to play on the main stage before it had to be abandoned due to a lack of working equipment and safety concerns.

When it stopped raining quite so heavily, Karl Lomas was the first to perform an acoustic set – thankfully, someone did bring him an umbrella!

Various gazebos were then put together to form a mini stage and a couple of bands managed to play there, with Revelry closing the day with some great covers.

Unfortunately, several acts including local favourites Dukes de Luda were unable to play due to the conditions.

The Louth Leader would like to thank Victoria Hearsey for her photos and her report from the day. Click on the gallery link at the top of this article to view her pictures from the day.

