Gok Wan backs Louth businesses

A trio of Louth businesses were recently hand-picked by fashion guru Gok Wan to showcase their brands at an event he hosted in Lincoln.

The celebrity and TV presenter has been travelling the country for the last 18 months bringing fashion shows and style advice to cities across the UK.

Alan Bottomley and Amy Conyard from PinGin with Gok Wan.

The event was hosted at Lincoln’s Hilton Hotel on Mother’s Day and around 200 women attended.

And for three Louth businesses, the opportunity to be part of the event was one they didn’t want to miss.

Representing the town at the event was Alan Bottomley and Amy Conyard from Lincolnshire’s own brand of PinGin, Clare Manning from online business Sassy Spirit, which sells fashion accessories and jewellery and fashion retailer Tilletts clothing, who have a shop in Louth.

Sheryl Gibson-Hill from Tilletts said that Gok’s office found their brand after seeing some of the highly popular Facebook live videos.

Clare Manning of Sassy Spirit with Gok Wan.

She revealed: “Supporting other local retailers is of great importance to Tilletts and when a collaboration like this was suggested, we were overjoyed at the prospect of working together.

“We had a fabulous time at Gok’s Fashion Brunch and we just wish we could have shared the entire experience with all of our loyal customers.”

Amy Conyard from PinGin added that Gok’s office had called them after they found the local brand online and were really complimentary and said they’d love for us to be involved on the day.

Ms Conyard said: “Opportunities like that don’t come along every day, so we snapped up Gok’s offer.

“It was a fantastic event and Gok was so lovely, as were all of his team.”

Gok’s event has even led PinGin to a further opportunity, providing miniature bottles of PinGin for an upcoming event at The Marriot Hotel in London’s Grosvenor Square.

Clare Manning from Sassy Spirit also got to meet Mr Wan.

After the event she said: “I thought I had misheard initially when I got a call from Gok’s office asking if I wanted to be part of the event.

“As soon as we arrived we were greeted by Gok, he immediately came over to meet us, showered us in kisses and gave us a big welcoming hug. The event itself all ran very smoothly, Gok was the perfect host, his warmth and passion for fashion was evident in every aspect of the day.”

