Gold award win for gin for Coastal Distillery in Mablethorpe

Coastal Distillery based in Mablethorpe - the makers behind Lincolnshire’s Dam Raider Gin - has won a gold medal in the International Wine and Spirit Competition 2018.

The awards given by the IWSC are believed to be among some of the highest honours in the industry.

Coastal distillery is operated by local businessmen Richard Arnold, (the local undertaker) and Alex Hull, (the local printer).

They started up in 2017 as a small batch producer and the company’s first product, Dam Raider Gin, is based on the world famous ‘Dam Busters’, who were stationed in Lincolnshire.

Following the award win, director Alex, said: “We are extremely proud of our roots here in Lincolnshire and are over the moon with this award.

“We produce a range of gins and vodkas here at our factory and hope that they follow in the footsteps of this award-winning gin.”

Their gin bottle has a unique ‘3D’-effect design, showing a Lancaster bomber in flight in the foreground, with a wartime image of RAF Scampton behind, giving a feeling of depth and movement.

○For more information on the distillery, please visit: www.coastaldistillery.co.uk.