Goodbye, Mr Chips: Tributes to Pat Hagan

Tributes have been paid to James Patrick ‘Pat’ Hagan, the former owner of Mr Chips and a war hero, who died at the age of 93 earlier this month.

Mr Hagan peacefully passed away on February 4.

In addition to being well known in Louth for owning Mr Chips in Aswell Street for many years, after purchasing it from his father after the Second World War, Mr Hagan was also one of the town’s most celebrated war heroes.

He had an outstanding career in the Royal Marine Commandos in the Second World War, and he served all over the world. He landed in Normandy, France, on D-day in June 1944 and was under fire for 83 days before the enemy was overcome. His career in the Commandos extended from 1942 and into the post-war period until 1946.

In April 2016, he received France’s greatest honour (The Legion D’Honneur), at The Royal Albert Hall in London for his role in helping to liberate France from Nazi tyranny.

Mr Hagan went on to become a good friend of the late Sir Peter Tapsell MP, who addressed a farewell speech to Mr Chips on its final day of trading under the Hagan family’s ownership back in December, 2015.

Oliver Crossland, who re-opened ‘Mr Chips of Louth’ under his new ownership last summer, told the Leader: “It’s a sad day for not only Mr Chips, but the entire town.

“He was a very special man, and from all of us at Mr Chips our thoughts are with his family.”

It has been reported that a military guard of honour will be in place at Mr Hagan’s funeral next week.

The Requiem Mass will take place at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Upgate, on Wednesday, February 27 at 11.30am.

Family flowers only but donations, if desired, made payable to ‘Royal British Legion’ can be left after the service or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA. Alternatively, call 01507 603519.