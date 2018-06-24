Grab yourself a good read at book sale event at Louth Library

Looking for a good read? Then why not stop by Louth Library to browse through their book sale.

The sale of surplus stock runs from Monday, July 2 until Saturday, July 7, during their normal opening hours.

There will be fiction, non-fiction and children’s books from a range of genres on offer. There will also be some DVDs available to buy as well.

GLL run the Lincolnshire Library Service in partnership with Lincolnshire County Council.

Karen Waring, for GLL, said: “We’re constantly reviewing our stock to ensure it’s up to date, in good condition and meets the needs of our customers.”