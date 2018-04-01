Grand opening as ‘Crosspath comes to the Carltons’

The sun was shining for Great & Little Carlton Parish Council and Carltons Children’s Club as they celebrated the grand opening of the ‘Carltons Safe & Easy Access Footpath’ on Sunday (March 25).

The family fun activities included an all age treasure hunt along the footpath that has been built to safely join the villages of Great & Little Carlton.

Ian and Helen Carter with their children Scarlett (3), Eva (3) and Phoebe (6) taking part in the treasure hunt along the footpath.

The official ribbon cutting opening was completed by Children’s Club members Evie & Eleanor assisted by the Carltons very own Easter Bunny.

Edward Mossop, the Chair of the Coastal Action Zone Local Action Group, joined the opening party along with John Hodge, Chair of the Carltons Footpath Group, who led the project from initial discussions in September 2016 to completion in December 2017.

The safe and easy access project was self-funded through EnergieKontor’s onshore wind turbine community fund, self-managed by Great & Little Carlton Parish Council, and European funding to improve the provision of rural services, including coastal connectivity.

John Hodge said: “Lincolnshire County Council Highways and ELDC were fully supportive of the innovative project which involves a combination of field and pavement sections that improve our existing network of footpaths, encouraging people to get out and about as part of a healthy lifestyle.”

Grand opening of footpath linking Great Carlton and Little Carlton. L-R Holly Wilson 10, Fernando Horry 11, Delilah Horry 10, Angela Horry, Indiana Horry 3 and Jordon Wilson 13 taking part in the treasure hunt along the footpath.

John also thanked Hall and Glebe Farm landowners for their ‘marvellous’ support, along with local county councillor Daniel McNally and ELDC Councillor Sandra Harrison. He also welcomed Councillor Martin Hill, the leader of the county council, who joined in the celebrations.

Following the treasure hunt, everyone returned to the village hall for family fun and games.

The event closed with Easter Eggs and other prizes being awarded as everyone enjoyed a donated afternoon tea, organised by the Carltons Social Committee supported by St John the Baptist church.

John Hodge and Sarah Locking, Chair of the Carltons Children’s Club, thanked everyone for coming together to celebrate the completion of the project that will benefit both members of the parish and visitors for many years to come.

• If you wish to find out more information, you can contact the Great & Little Carlton Parish Council via their email address: carltonparishcouncil@gmail.com.