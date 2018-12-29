‘Grandparents Day’ is a big success at Louth Academy

Grandparents visited Louth Academy to make Christmas decorations with their Year Seven grandchildren for the school’s first ever ‘Grandparents Day’ earlier this month.

Shirley Willerton visited her granddaughter Sammi Ingamells.

She said: “It’s lovely to see Sammie. We are making a Xmas tree and decorating it. (The school is) marvellous, very impressive.”

Sammie added: “It is a lovely surprise to see Gran. I introduced her to my friends and had a laugh.”

Stephen and Maureen Scott visited their granddaughter Ruby McGinn.

Maureen said: “It’s lovely to see Ruby at school.”