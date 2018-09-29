Grant boost for Claythorpe Watermill

Local visitor attraction Claythorpe Watermill and Wildfowl Gardens near Alford has benefitted from a boost in their business thanks to two lots of funding from East Lindsey District Council’s Micro Business Grant.

Owners, Mike and Rebecca Agate, purchased the mill in 2013.

They first applied for a grant in January 2017 to boost their marketing activity for the coming season and in 2018 a second application was approved so they could purchase a pizza oven and cinema equipment.

This has allowed Claythorpe to begin offering an outdoor cinema and pizza nights, which has been a big hit this summer.

Mike Agate, said: “The redevelopment of Claythorpe is a long-term project which we hope will make a difference to tourism growth in the area, as well as providing new things to do for people who live nearby.”