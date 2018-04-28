Grants available for conservation projects in Lincolnshire Wolds

Conservation projects in the Lincolnshire Wolds could benefit from grants of up to £10,000, it can be revealed.

The Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Service has announced two grant schemes available to projects that directly benefit the Lincolnshire Wolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Any group, organisation, individual or business can apply for up to £10,000 for the Sustainable Development Fund and smaller grants of up to £1,000 are available through the Small Grants Scheme.

Coun Colin Davie, executive member for economy and place, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for people further enhance our beautiful county in all sorts of ways.

“We look forward to receiving applications and getting what will undoubtedly be some valuable projects up and running.”

Further information is available on the Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Service website.

Alternatively, call 01522 555780 or email aonb@lincswolds.org.uk to find out more.