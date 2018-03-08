Green light for 171 new homes in Brackenborough Road

ELDC’s planning committee has today (Thursday) approved outline plans for 171 new homes on land off Brackenborough Road.

The proposal had been recommended for ‘approval with conditions’ ahead of the meeting, despite opposition from neighbours and town councillors.

The application was submitted by Metacre Ltd through agents, De Pol Associates Ltd, who had previously submitted plans for 480 homes on the same site and surrounding land - although this larger application was rejected by the planning committee back in January.

