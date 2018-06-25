Green light for major Scout Hut plans in Louth

Scouts have been celebrating this month after planning permission for a new state-of-the-art headquarters in Louth was approved by ELDC.

The Louth Scouts Community Centre Partnership’s (LSCCP) plans were approved on June 4, which means that the Scouts - alongside the local croquet club and Home-Start Lincolnshire - can soon have a new headquarters on the site of the existing, dilapidated pavilion.

The exciting project will see all three organisations combining in partnership to run the much-loved Charles Street site for the community.

East Lindsey District Council intends to transfer the land to the Scouts Association in Louth under a ‘community asset transfer’, once funding for a new building has been obtained.

Adrian Beech, the LSCCP chair and Scout leader, said: “This is a truly exciting moment for us. This is a brilliant project, which will not only secure the future of Scouting within Louth, but will also protect and allows investment into the Charles Street site.

“As well as working in partnership with the Croquet Club and Home-Start Lincolnshire, we are constantly looking at new ways to develop relationships with other community organisations who could benefit from being able to use the site.”

The proposals have received strong support from the local community.

Charles Street resident, Chris Evans, wrote to ELDC to say: “I would like to express my support for this application.

“It is good to see a positive use being put forward for this site. This recreation area needs the highest level of protection and, hopefully, this proposal will ensure a good future for the site as an accessible public amenity.”

The LSCCP held a fundraising summer fete on Saturday (June 23) at the Charles Street Recreation Ground, in support of the plans.

There was a huge bouncy castle obstacle course, refreshments, traditional stalls and games, and a free family games area.

In addition, there was also an opportunity to show support by taking part in ‘splash the rat’, with a number of local councillors ending up in the stocks to support the cause!

Mr Beech continued: “The support we have had from the public has been wonderful, particularly those who live close to the site, and we are grateful to everyone who has supported us so far.