A fun fashion show will take place on Saturday, April 6, from 11am, at the charity shop in St. Edith’s Church, Grimoldby.

A wide array of clothes, in all sizes, including children’s, will be for sale.

All proceeds are in aid of the Lincs Emergency Blood Bikes, so go along and support this worthy charity and grab yourself some bargains.

The usual charity shop goods will also be available. Refreshments will be served, including bacon buns and cakes.