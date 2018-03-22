Grimoldby gig for fundraising brothers ahead of Marathon

A live music fundraising night in Grimoldby this weekend will help raise funds towards two brothers’ bid to tackle the London Marathon.

Michael Bruce (34) and Allen Bruce (33) will be running the London Marathon on April 22 in aid of Sense, a national charity for deaf-blind people and those who have sensory impairments.

The ambitious pair hope to complete the Marathon within just four hours.

To raise money towards their £1,500 target, the ‘Bruce Brothers’ have organised a fundraising event which will take place at Grimoldby Village Hall this Saturday evening, (March 24), from 7.30pm until late.

The headline act will be the B12 Hundreds, with support from Ken and Ed Mayle.

There will be a licensed bar on the night, and tickets cost just £10 each from Manby Post Office and Stores, or from Michael Bruce directly on 07772 591282.

There are limited tickets available, so people are advised to buy their tickets now if they wish to attend.

If you can’t make it along to the live music event but still wish to make a donation towards Michael and Allen’s Marathon efforts, visit their fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/brucey1.

• Find out more about the ‘Sense’ charity by visiting www.sense.org.uk.