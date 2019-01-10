Grimoldby man, 61, sentenced after assaulting wife

A Grimoldby man - whose wife recorded him on her mobile phone assaulting her - was conditionally discharged by magistrates yesterday (Wednesday January 9).

Kevin Leonard Woodthorpe, 61, of Church Walk, admitted assaulting Lynne Woodthorpe by beating on December 18 and was conditionally discharged for a year.

Boston Magistrates’ Court heard that Mrs Woodthorpe rang police on the 999 system at around 6pm to say her husband had caused damage in the home and had punched and shoved her.

Jim Clare, prosecuting, said she made an 11-minute recording on her mobile phone in which she could be heard saying ‘stop it’ and ‘stop hitting me’, and him saying ‘Get your stuff and f*** off’.

Woodthorpe told police he had elderly parents who needed his care and that his business was winding down, but admitted he had gone ‘too far’ and had been wrong to put his wife through it.

Mitigating, Andrew Havery said an argument had started between the two and he had become angry but he accepted he was ‘wrong to use any physicality’, adding that the relationship was over.

In addition to being conditionally discharged, Woodthorpe was ordered to pay £105 in costs and charges.