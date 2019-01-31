Grimoldby man convicted of child sex offence

A Grimoldby man has today (Thursday) been found guilty of sexually abusing a young girl.

Graham Horrocks, 33, of Tinkle Street, was convicted on one charge of sexual assault against a girl under the age of 13 between December 2016 and May 2018.

He was found not guilty of a second, similar charge during the same time period.

The jury returned the verdicts at Lincoln Crown Court this afternoon after less than two-and-a-half hours of deliberation, following a four day trial.

Horrocks has been remanded in custody until sentencing, which will take place on a date to be determined.