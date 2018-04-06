Grimoldby Primary raises £1,370 for Sport Relief

Pupils from Grimoldby Primary School got active recently and managed to raise a final total of £1,370 for Sport Relief.

On the day, (March 23), children at the school came dressed up in their sports clothing or came dressed as their sporting heroes.

Pupils at Grimoldby Primary School enjoyed getting active for Sport Relief.

All of the youngsters took part in a Sports Festival that was held at the school.

During the morning the nursery and reception classes completed a number of challenges which included New Age Kurling, balances, throwing, catching and controlling balloons and were led by JB Sports Coaching and Sports apprentice Joe Wrisdale.

In the afternoon, the whole school took part in fun sporting activities such as football, basketball, tennis and rounders - organised by Dean Wright and Joe Wrisdale.

Children were asked to raise money by collecting sponsorship and were all really pleased with the final fundraising total.