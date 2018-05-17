Gunby choir concert by staff and volunteers

Enjoy a concert by Gunby Hall’s staff and volunteers who have formed a choir and will be performing this Friday, (May 18).

The Gunby Singers, alongside Lulu Albelda and The Burgh le Marsh Handbells Group will be on show at Burgh le Marsh Methodist Church in Jacksons Lane, Burgh le Marsh, from 7.30pm onwards.

The Gunby Singers will perform some classic and modern favourites like ABBA’s ‘Thank you for the Music’ and ‘When the Saints go Marching in.’

Tickets are £5 and available from Gunby’s tea-room, Burgh Methodist Church and on the door on the night.

Refreshments will be available at the interval.

All proceeds from the event will go to Burgh Methodist Church.

For further information on the concert, please call: 01754 890102.