Gunby Singers seek new musical director

The Gunby Singers are looking for a musical director to lead rehearsals and direct them at musical performances.

They are a community choir made up of staff and volunteers from the National Trust’s Gunby Hall and Gardens in Spilsby.

With around 25 members, they rehearse on Tuesday evenings from 6.30-8pm, at the Methodist Church in Burgh Le Marsh. The group looks to perform a few times a year at Gunby and at other local events.

Members’ abilities range from enthusiastic beginners to experienced choral singers.

As the musical director, you will become part of the choir committee and work

together with other committee members to choose music and determine the direction of the choir. You will also be paid travel

expenses for local travel.

For more info or to apply, contact Chris McChrystal on: 07938 573343 or email: christophermcchrystal@yahoo.co.uk.