Half marathon walk led by Sutton on Sea man raises £3,000

An 80-year-old man from Sutton on Sea has helped to raise £3,000 for the Alzheimers Society after completing a half marathon walk.

After the success of last year, Frank Fisher pledged to do the walk again.

Last year, he raised £753, but this time he has more than trebled his total, thanks to help from; Linda Wright, Stephen Watson, Helen Denton, Richard Colton and and Debbie Prince.

The final total of £3,000 was presented to Oliver Larkin, Community Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s - East Midlands.

Debbie Prince said: “Frank is a very inspirational man.

“When we did the presentation he made a very moving speech.

“You just knew how much this has meant to him.

“Everyone knows someone who has dementia and we hope we have done our bit to raise the profile.

“We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has sponsored us.”

It is planned that the Alzheimer’s Half Marathon Walk will be taking place on Friday, July 5.

Frank is hoping to take part again.